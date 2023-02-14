Jindal Worldwid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.51 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.51 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 691.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.64% from Rs. 31.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 59.42 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2021.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 326.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.26% over the last 12 months.