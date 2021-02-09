Jindal Worldwid Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 628.30 crore, up 55.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.30 crore in December 2020 up 55.78% from Rs. 403.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2020 up 139.44% from Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.34 crore in December 2020 up 21.69% from Rs. 37.26 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2019.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 65.15 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)