Jindal Worldwid Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 501.12 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.12 crore in December 2018 up 18.02% from Rs. 424.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2018 down 85.72% from Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in December 2018 up 10.23% from Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2017.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2017.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 71.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.45% returns over the last 6 months and -43.03% over the last 12 months.