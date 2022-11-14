 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Worldwid Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.52 crore, down 24.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

Net Sales at Rs 477.52 crore in September 2022 down 24.26% from Rs. 630.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.72 crore in September 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 25.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.45 crore in September 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 52.05 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2021.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 345.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and 116.20% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Worldwide
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 477.52 639.26 630.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 477.52 639.26 630.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 258.06 471.62 420.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.30 0.46 35.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.43 -61.42 15.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.70 4.36 3.56
Depreciation 8.19 7.20 7.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.52 150.32 107.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.17 66.72 40.92
Other Income 1.09 0.99 3.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.26 67.71 44.46
Interest 13.34 11.88 11.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.93 55.84 33.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.93 55.84 33.15
Tax 8.21 14.14 8.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.72 41.70 25.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.72 41.70 25.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.72 41.71 25.01
Equity Share Capital 20.05 20.05 20.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 2.08 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.63 2.08 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 2.08 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.63 2.08 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
