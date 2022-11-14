Jindal Worldwid Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.52 crore, down 24.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.52 crore in September 2022 down 24.26% from Rs. 630.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.72 crore in September 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 25.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.45 crore in September 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 52.05 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2021.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 345.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and 116.20% over the last 12 months.