English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Worldwid Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.52 crore, down 24.26% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 477.52 crore in September 2022 down 24.26% from Rs. 630.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.72 crore in September 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 25.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.45 crore in September 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 52.05 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2021.

    Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 345.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and 116.20% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Worldwide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations477.52639.26630.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations477.52639.26630.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials258.06471.62420.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.300.4635.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.43-61.4215.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.704.363.56
    Depreciation8.197.207.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.52150.32107.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.1766.7240.92
    Other Income1.090.993.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.2667.7144.46
    Interest13.3411.8811.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.9355.8433.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.9355.8433.15
    Tax8.2114.148.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.7241.7025.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.7241.7025.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.7241.7125.01
    Equity Share Capital20.0520.0520.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.081.25
    Diluted EPS1.632.081.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.081.25
    Diluted EPS1.632.081.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm