Jindal Worldwid Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 641.85 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

Net Sales at Rs 641.85 crore in March 2021 up 0.34% from Rs. 639.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2021 up 5917.84% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.99 crore in March 2021 up 26.07% from Rs. 34.10 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 69.15 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.98% returns over the last 6 months and 79.15% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Worldwide
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations641.85589.55639.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations641.85589.55639.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials427.70407.68444.47
Purchase of Traded Goods48.0229.7264.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.7918.0112.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.023.683.31
Depreciation6.927.5211.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses163.2684.5783.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7338.3720.46
Other Income19.353.192.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0741.5622.63
Interest10.688.6520.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.4032.911.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.4032.911.91
Tax9.107.691.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2925.210.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2925.210.33
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2925.210.27
Equity Share Capital20.0520.0520.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.811.260.01
Diluted EPS0.811.260.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.811.260.01
Diluted EPS0.811.260.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

