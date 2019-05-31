Jindal Worldwid Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 713.13 crore, up 58.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 713.13 crore in March 2019 up 58.11% from Rs. 451.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2019 up 0.18% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.87 crore in March 2019 down 5.69% from Rs. 49.70 crore in March 2018.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2018.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 77.60 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.58% returns over the last 6 months and -35.64% over the last 12 months.