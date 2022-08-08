 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Worldwid Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.26 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

Net Sales at Rs 639.26 crore in June 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 524.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.71 crore in June 2022 up 120.72% from Rs. 18.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.91 crore in June 2022 up 70.6% from Rs. 43.91 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 206.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.36% returns over the last 6 months and 199.78% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Worldwide
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 639.26 728.51 524.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 639.26 728.51 524.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 471.62 440.86 455.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 29.28 26.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.42 35.46 -82.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.36 4.36 3.24
Depreciation 7.20 7.60 7.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 150.32 152.45 78.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.72 58.50 35.31
Other Income 0.99 1.00 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.71 59.50 36.33
Interest 11.88 12.61 11.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.84 46.88 25.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.84 46.88 25.17
Tax 14.14 11.81 6.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.70 35.07 18.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.70 35.07 18.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.55 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.71 34.52 18.90
Equity Share Capital 20.05 20.05 20.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.17 0.94
Diluted EPS 2.08 2.17 0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.17 0.94
Diluted EPS 2.08 2.17 0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.