    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Worldwid Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.26 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 639.26 crore in June 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 524.43 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.71 crore in June 2022 up 120.72% from Rs. 18.90 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.91 crore in June 2022 up 70.6% from Rs. 43.91 crore in June 2021.

    Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

    Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 206.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.36% returns over the last 6 months and 199.78% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Worldwide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations639.26728.51524.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations639.26728.51524.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials471.62440.86455.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.4629.2826.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.4235.46-82.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.364.363.24
    Depreciation7.207.607.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.32152.4578.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.7258.5035.31
    Other Income0.991.001.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.7159.5036.33
    Interest11.8812.6111.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.8446.8825.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.8446.8825.17
    Tax14.1411.816.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.7035.0718.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.7035.0718.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.550.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.7134.5218.90
    Equity Share Capital20.0520.0520.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.170.94
    Diluted EPS2.082.170.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.170.94
    Diluted EPS2.082.170.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
