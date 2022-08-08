Jindal Worldwid Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.26 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 639.26 crore in June 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 524.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.71 crore in June 2022 up 120.72% from Rs. 18.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.91 crore in June 2022 up 70.6% from Rs. 43.91 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 206.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.36% returns over the last 6 months and 199.78% over the last 12 months.