Jindal Worldwid Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 675.72 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.72 crore in December 2021 up 14.62% from Rs. 589.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.77 crore in December 2021 up 22.04% from Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.66 crore in December 2021 up 21.56% from Rs. 49.08 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2020.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 345.95 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)