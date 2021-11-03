MARKET NEWS

Jindal Steel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,261.20 crore, up 68.73% Y-o-Y

November 03, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,261.20 crore in September 2021 up 68.73% from Rs. 7,859.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,711.35 crore in September 2021 up 171.68% from Rs. 997.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,538.09 crore in September 2021 up 85.51% from Rs. 2,446.28 crore in September 2020.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 26.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.78 in September 2020.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 418.90 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.93% returns over the last 6 months and 119.55% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13,261.2010,384.607,859.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13,261.2010,384.607,859.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,616.723,353.492,098.37
Purchase of Traded Goods374.17489.49412.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks292.29-969.72414.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost177.66177.82169.89
Depreciation562.26555.95567.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,281.452,809.782,329.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,956.653,967.791,866.82
Other Income19.1830.6111.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,975.833,998.401,878.31
Interest350.12444.27553.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,625.713,554.131,324.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,625.713,554.131,324.72
Tax914.36893.40326.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,711.352,660.73997.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,711.352,660.73997.98
Equity Share Capital102.01102.00102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.5826.099.78
Diluted EPS26.5826.099.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.5826.099.78
Diluted EPS26.5826.099.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Steel #Jindal Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Nov 3, 2021 10:11 am

