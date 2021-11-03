Jindal Steel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,261.20 crore, up 68.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,261.20 crore in September 2021 up 68.73% from Rs. 7,859.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,711.35 crore in September 2021 up 171.68% from Rs. 997.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,538.09 crore in September 2021 up 85.51% from Rs. 2,446.28 crore in September 2020.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 26.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.78 in September 2020.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 418.90 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.93% returns over the last 6 months and 119.55% over the last 12 months.