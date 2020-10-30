172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jindal-steel-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-7859-30-crore-up-19-57-y-o-y-6042081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Steel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,859.30 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,859.30 crore in September 2020 up 19.57% from Rs. 6,572.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 997.98 crore in September 2020 up 6487.33% from Rs. 15.15 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,446.28 crore in September 2020 up 94.91% from Rs. 1,255.07 crore in September 2019.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 189.60 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 113.63% returns over the last 6 months and 68.31% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7,859.306,280.786,572.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7,859.306,280.786,572.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,098.372,145.943,010.63
Purchase of Traded Goods412.85333.46260.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks414.28-67.50-165.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost169.89172.30162.52
Depreciation567.97561.58582.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,329.121,868.312,049.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,866.821,266.69672.77
Other Income11.49----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,878.311,266.69672.77
Interest553.59603.97656.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,324.72662.7215.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,324.72662.7215.90
Tax326.74157.980.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities997.98504.7415.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period997.98504.7415.15
Equity Share Capital102.00102.00102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.784.950.15
Diluted EPS9.784.950.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.784.950.15
Diluted EPS9.784.950.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Steel #Jindal Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

