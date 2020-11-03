Jindal Steel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,859.30 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,859.30 crore in September 2020 up 19.57% from Rs. 6,572.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 997.98 crore in September 2020 up 6487.33% from Rs. 15.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,446.28 crore in September 2020 up 94.91% from Rs. 1,255.07 crore in September 2019.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 190.65 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 123.11% returns over the last 6 months and 38.91% over the last 12 months.