Jindal Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,392.25 crore, down 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,392.25 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 13,830.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 789.20 crore in March 2023 down 34.11% from Rs. 1,197.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,150.50 crore in March 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 2,855.03 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.74 in March 2022.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 560.20 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 21.20% over the last 12 months.