Jindal Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,392.25 crore, down 3.17% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,392.25 crore in March 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 13,830.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 789.20 crore in March 2023 down 34.11% from Rs. 1,197.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,150.50 crore in March 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 2,855.03 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.74 in March 2022.

    Jindal Steel shares closed at 560.20 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 21.20% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Steel & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,392.2511,832.2513,830.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13,392.2511,832.2513,830.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,185.294,932.575,675.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods577.57337.29416.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.50144.55526.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost225.77223.07178.18
    Depreciation537.63544.32550.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,229.963,950.304,208.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,602.531,700.152,276.04
    Other Income10.349.6628.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,612.871,709.812,304.51
    Interest364.62343.46295.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,248.251,366.352,009.38
    Exceptional Items-146.42-7,252.60-323.71
    P/L Before Tax1,101.83-5,886.251,685.67
    Tax312.63-1,373.98487.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities789.20-4,512.271,197.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period789.20-4,512.271,197.68
    Equity Share Capital100.50100.50101.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.85-44.9011.74
    Diluted EPS7.85-44.9011.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.85-44.9011.74
    Diluted EPS7.85-44.9011.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:46 am