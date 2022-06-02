Jindal Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,830.83 crore, up 32.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,830.83 crore in March 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 10,429.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,197.68 crore in March 2022 down 65.04% from Rs. 3,425.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,855.03 crore in March 2022 down 48.44% from Rs. 5,536.76 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.59 in March 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 376.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.35% returns over the last 6 months and -5.12% over the last 12 months.