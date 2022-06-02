 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,830.83 crore, up 32.61% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,830.83 crore in March 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 10,429.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,197.68 crore in March 2022 down 65.04% from Rs. 3,425.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,855.03 crore in March 2022 down 48.44% from Rs. 5,536.76 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.59 in March 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 376.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.35% returns over the last 6 months and -5.12% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,830.83 11,954.80 10,429.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,830.83 11,954.80 10,429.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,675.54 5,413.84 2,570.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 416.23 434.93 429.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 526.12 -560.12 -209.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 178.18 190.93 166.73
Depreciation 550.52 563.42 547.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,208.20 3,307.71 2,589.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,276.04 2,604.09 4,336.03
Other Income 28.47 23.74 653.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,304.51 2,627.83 4,989.21
Interest 295.13 325.27 500.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,009.38 2,302.56 4,488.87
Exceptional Items -323.71 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,685.67 2,302.56 4,488.87
Tax 487.99 588.92 1,062.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,197.68 1,713.64 3,425.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,197.68 1,713.64 3,425.98
Equity Share Capital 101.07 102.01 102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.74 16.80 33.59
Diluted EPS 11.74 16.80 33.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.74 16.80 33.59
Diluted EPS 11.74 16.80 33.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
