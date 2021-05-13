Jindal Steel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,429.82 crore, up 75.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,429.82 crore in March 2021 up 75.87% from Rs. 5,930.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,425.98 crore in March 2021 up 1116.01% from Rs. 281.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,536.76 crore in March 2021 up 254.42% from Rs. 1,562.20 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 33.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2020.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 476.20 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.34% returns over the last 6 months and 430.58% over the last 12 months.