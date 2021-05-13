MARKET NEWS

Jindal Steel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,429.82 crore, up 75.87% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,429.82 crore in March 2021 up 75.87% from Rs. 5,930.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,425.98 crore in March 2021 up 1116.01% from Rs. 281.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,536.76 crore in March 2021 up 254.42% from Rs. 1,562.20 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 33.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2020.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 476.20 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.34% returns over the last 6 months and 430.58% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations10,429.828,737.935,930.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10,429.828,737.935,930.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,570.281,937.242,085.01
Purchase of Traded Goods429.65369.70133.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-209.8846.14-333.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost166.73166.94193.58
Depreciation547.55566.35567.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,589.462,309.652,289.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,336.033,341.91994.65
Other Income653.181.44--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,989.213,343.35994.65
Interest500.34528.64622.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,488.872,814.71372.14
Exceptional Items---171.81--
P/L Before Tax4,488.872,642.90372.14
Tax1,062.89417.3090.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,425.982,225.60281.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,425.982,225.60281.74
Equity Share Capital102.00102.00102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.5921.822.76
Diluted EPS33.5921.822.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.5921.822.76
Diluted EPS33.5921.822.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Steel #Jindal Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: May 13, 2021 09:44 am

