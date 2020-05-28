Jindal Steel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,930.31 crore, down 19.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,930.31 crore in March 2020 down 19.89% from Rs. 7,402.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 281.74 crore in March 2020 up 124.41% from Rs. 1,154.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,562.20 crore in March 2020 up 8.49% from Rs. 1,439.94 crore in March 2019.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.92 in March 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 115.05 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -31.44% over the last 12 months.