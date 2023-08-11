Jindal Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,310.57 crore, down 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,310.57 crore in June 2023 down 4.19% from Rs. 12,848.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,399.52 crore in June 2023 down 78.87% from Rs. 6,623.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,667.33 crore in June 2023 down 19.94% from Rs. 3,331.65 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 65.54 in June 2022.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 676.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.54% over the last 12 months.