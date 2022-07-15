 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,848.52 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,848.52 crore in June 2022 up 23.73% from Rs. 10,384.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,623.08 crore in June 2022 up 148.92% from Rs. 2,660.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,331.65 crore in June 2022 down 26.85% from Rs. 4,554.35 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 65.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.09 in June 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 361.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,848.52 13,830.83 10,384.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,848.52 13,830.83 10,384.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,617.14 5,675.54 3,353.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 451.02 416.23 489.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,740.22 526.12 -969.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 202.53 178.18 177.82
Depreciation 539.53 550.52 555.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,007.23 4,208.20 2,809.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,771.29 2,276.04 3,967.79
Other Income 20.83 28.47 30.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,792.12 2,304.51 3,998.40
Interest 257.93 295.13 444.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,534.19 2,009.38 3,554.13
Exceptional Items 5,804.69 -323.71 --
P/L Before Tax 8,338.88 1,685.67 3,554.13
Tax 1,715.80 487.99 893.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,623.08 1,197.68 2,660.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,623.08 1,197.68 2,660.73
Equity Share Capital 100.50 101.07 102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.54 11.74 26.09
Diluted EPS 65.54 11.74 26.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.90 11.74 26.09
Diluted EPS 65.54 11.74 26.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
