    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,848.52 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

    July 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,848.52 crore in June 2022 up 23.73% from Rs. 10,384.60 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,623.08 crore in June 2022 up 148.92% from Rs. 2,660.73 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,331.65 crore in June 2022 down 26.85% from Rs. 4,554.35 crore in June 2021.

    Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 65.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.09 in June 2021.

    Jindal Steel shares closed at 361.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Steel & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,848.5213,830.8310,384.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,848.5213,830.8310,384.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,617.145,675.543,353.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods451.02416.23489.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,740.22526.12-969.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost202.53178.18177.82
    Depreciation539.53550.52555.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,007.234,208.202,809.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,771.292,276.043,967.79
    Other Income20.8328.4730.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,792.122,304.513,998.40
    Interest257.93295.13444.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,534.192,009.383,554.13
    Exceptional Items5,804.69-323.71--
    P/L Before Tax8,338.881,685.673,554.13
    Tax1,715.80487.99893.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,623.081,197.682,660.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,623.081,197.682,660.73
    Equity Share Capital100.50101.07102.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.5411.7426.09
    Diluted EPS65.5411.7426.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.9011.7426.09
    Diluted EPS65.5411.7426.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
