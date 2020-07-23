App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Steel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,280.78 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,280.78 crore in June 2020 down 11.35% from Rs. 7,084.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 504.74 crore in June 2020 up 125.47% from Rs. 223.86 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,828.27 crore in June 2020 up 13.7% from Rs. 1,607.97 crore in June 2019.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 173.40 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.13% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6,280.785,930.317,084.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,280.785,930.317,084.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,145.942,085.013,028.18
Purchase of Traded Goods333.46133.54276.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-67.50-333.61-59.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost172.30193.58161.67
Depreciation561.58567.55567.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,868.312,289.592,070.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,266.69994.651,040.92
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,266.69994.651,040.92
Interest603.97622.51696.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax662.72372.14343.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax662.72372.14343.97
Tax157.9890.40120.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities504.74281.74223.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period504.74281.74223.86
Equity Share Capital102.00102.00101.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.952.762.22
Diluted EPS4.952.762.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.952.762.22
Diluted EPS4.952.762.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Steel #Jindal Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

