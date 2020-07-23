Jindal Steel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,280.78 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,280.78 crore in June 2020 down 11.35% from Rs. 7,084.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 504.74 crore in June 2020 up 125.47% from Rs. 223.86 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,828.27 crore in June 2020 up 13.7% from Rs. 1,607.97 crore in June 2019.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 173.40 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.13% over the last 12 months.