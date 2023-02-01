 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,832.25 crore, down 1.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 11,832.25 crore in December 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 11,954.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,512.27 crore in December 2022 down 363.31% from Rs. 1,713.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,254.13 crore in December 2022 down 29.37% from Rs. 3,191.25 crore in December 2021. Jindal Steel shares closed at 583.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.28% returns over the last 6 months and 51.18% over the last 12 months.
Jindal Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11,832.2513,107.0611,954.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11,832.2513,107.0611,954.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,932.574,908.825,413.84
Purchase of Traded Goods337.29416.14434.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.551,517.13-560.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost223.07222.83190.93
Depreciation544.32544.46563.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,950.304,204.433,307.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,700.151,293.252,604.09
Other Income9.668.0823.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,709.811,301.332,627.83
Interest343.46319.77325.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,366.35981.562,302.56
Exceptional Items-7,252.60-1,663.93--
P/L Before Tax-5,886.25-682.372,302.56
Tax-1,373.98-209.20588.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4,512.27-473.171,713.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4,512.27-473.171,713.64
Equity Share Capital100.50100.50102.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
Diluted EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
Diluted EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

