Jindal Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,832.25 crore, down 1.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11,832.25 13,107.06 11,954.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11,832.25 13,107.06 11,954.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4,932.57 4,908.82 5,413.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 337.29 416.14 434.93 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 144.55 1,517.13 -560.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 223.07 222.83 190.93 Depreciation 544.32 544.46 563.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,950.30 4,204.43 3,307.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,700.15 1,293.25 2,604.09 Other Income 9.66 8.08 23.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,709.81 1,301.33 2,627.83 Interest 343.46 319.77 325.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,366.35 981.56 2,302.56 Exceptional Items -7,252.60 -1,663.93 -- P/L Before Tax -5,886.25 -682.37 2,302.56 Tax -1,373.98 -209.20 588.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4,512.27 -473.17 1,713.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4,512.27 -473.17 1,713.64 Equity Share Capital 100.50 100.50 102.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -44.90 -4.71 16.80 Diluted EPS -44.90 -4.71 16.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -44.90 -4.71 16.80 Diluted EPS -44.90 -4.71 16.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited