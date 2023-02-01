Jindal Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,832.25 crore, down 1.03% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 11,832.25 crore in December 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 11,954.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,512.27 crore in December 2022 down 363.31% from Rs. 1,713.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,254.13 crore in December 2022 down 29.37% from Rs. 3,191.25 crore in December 2021.
|Jindal Steel shares closed at 583.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.28% returns over the last 6 months and 51.18% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Steel & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,832.25
|13,107.06
|11,954.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11,832.25
|13,107.06
|11,954.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,932.57
|4,908.82
|5,413.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|337.29
|416.14
|434.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|144.55
|1,517.13
|-560.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|223.07
|222.83
|190.93
|Depreciation
|544.32
|544.46
|563.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,950.30
|4,204.43
|3,307.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,700.15
|1,293.25
|2,604.09
|Other Income
|9.66
|8.08
|23.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,709.81
|1,301.33
|2,627.83
|Interest
|343.46
|319.77
|325.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,366.35
|981.56
|2,302.56
|Exceptional Items
|-7,252.60
|-1,663.93
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5,886.25
|-682.37
|2,302.56
|Tax
|-1,373.98
|-209.20
|588.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,512.27
|-473.17
|1,713.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,512.27
|-473.17
|1,713.64
|Equity Share Capital
|100.50
|100.50
|102.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.90
|-4.71
|16.80
|Diluted EPS
|-44.90
|-4.71
|16.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.90
|-4.71
|16.80
|Diluted EPS
|-44.90
|-4.71
|16.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited