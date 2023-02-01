English
    Jindal Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,832.25 crore, down 1.03% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 11,832.25 crore in December 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 11,954.80 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,512.27 crore in December 2022 down 363.31% from Rs. 1,713.64 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,254.13 crore in December 2022 down 29.37% from Rs. 3,191.25 crore in December 2021.Jindal Steel shares closed at 583.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.28% returns over the last 6 months and 51.18% over the last 12 months.
    Jindal Steel & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,832.2513,107.0611,954.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,832.2513,107.0611,954.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,932.574,908.825,413.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods337.29416.14434.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.551,517.13-560.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost223.07222.83190.93
    Depreciation544.32544.46563.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,950.304,204.433,307.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,700.151,293.252,604.09
    Other Income9.668.0823.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,709.811,301.332,627.83
    Interest343.46319.77325.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,366.35981.562,302.56
    Exceptional Items-7,252.60-1,663.93--
    P/L Before Tax-5,886.25-682.372,302.56
    Tax-1,373.98-209.20588.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4,512.27-473.171,713.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4,512.27-473.171,713.64
    Equity Share Capital100.50100.50102.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
    Diluted EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
    Diluted EPS-44.90-4.7116.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
