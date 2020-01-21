Jindal Steel Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,640.26 crore, down 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,640.26 crore in December 2019 down 1.35% from Rs. 6,730.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.93 crore in December 2019 down 45.12% from Rs. 176.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,352.09 crore in December 2019 down 9.53% from Rs. 1,494.56 crore in December 2018.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2018.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 179.25 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 24.09% over the last 12 months.