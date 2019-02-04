Jindal Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,730.93 crore, up 57.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,730.93 crore in December 2018 up 57.55% from Rs. 4,272.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.61 crore in December 2018 up 339.5% from Rs. 73.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,494.56 crore in December 2018 up 62.27% from Rs. 921.06 crore in December 2017.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2017.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 129.70 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and -51.23% over the last 12 months.