Jindal Steel & Power Q1 PAT may dip 52.4% YoY to Rs. 1,210.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Jindal Steel & Power to report net profit at Rs. 1,210.6 crore down 52.4% year-on-year (down 22.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,199 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 42.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,613.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

