Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,521.40 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,521.40 crore in September 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 13,611.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.71 crore in September 2022 down 92.27% from Rs. 2,584.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,931.85 crore in September 2022 down 57.98% from Rs. 4,597.90 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.33 in September 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 474.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.94% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,521.40 13,045.41 13,611.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,521.40 13,045.41 13,611.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,592.82 6,671.63 4,685.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 682.75 451.03 374.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,455.17 -1,776.46 292.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 283.73 261.44 220.90
Depreciation 614.26 596.17 609.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,575.56 3,999.03 3,444.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,317.11 2,842.57 3,984.51
Other Income 0.48 23.76 3.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,317.59 2,866.33 3,988.29
Interest 364.81 363.80 481.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 952.78 2,502.53 3,506.60
Exceptional Items -898.49 60.90 --
P/L Before Tax 54.29 2,563.43 3,506.60
Tax -165.00 573.39 922.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 219.29 1,990.04 2,583.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 780.88 94.53
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 219.29 2,770.92 2,678.43
Minority Interest -19.56 -777.89 -94.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.04 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 199.71 1,992.99 2,584.21
Equity Share Capital 100.50 100.50 102.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 19.73 25.33
Diluted EPS 1.99 19.73 25.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 27.57 25.33
Diluted EPS 1.99 19.73 25.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
