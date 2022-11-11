Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,521.40 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,521.40 crore in September 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 13,611.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.71 crore in September 2022 down 92.27% from Rs. 2,584.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,931.85 crore in September 2022 down 57.98% from Rs. 4,597.90 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.33 in September 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 474.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.94% over the last 12 months.