    Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,521.40 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,521.40 crore in September 2022 down 0.66% from Rs. 13,611.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.71 crore in September 2022 down 92.27% from Rs. 2,584.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,931.85 crore in September 2022 down 57.98% from Rs. 4,597.90 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.33 in September 2021.

    Close

    Jindal Steel shares closed at 474.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.94% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Steel & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,521.4013,045.4113,611.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13,521.4013,045.4113,611.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,592.826,671.634,685.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods682.75451.03374.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,455.17-1,776.46292.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost283.73261.44220.90
    Depreciation614.26596.17609.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,575.563,999.033,444.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,317.112,842.573,984.51
    Other Income0.4823.763.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,317.592,866.333,988.29
    Interest364.81363.80481.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax952.782,502.533,506.60
    Exceptional Items-898.4960.90--
    P/L Before Tax54.292,563.433,506.60
    Tax-165.00573.39922.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.291,990.042,583.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--780.8894.53
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.292,770.922,678.43
    Minority Interest-19.56-777.89-94.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02-0.04--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates199.711,992.992,584.21
    Equity Share Capital100.50100.50102.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9919.7325.33
    Diluted EPS1.9919.7325.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9927.5725.33
    Diluted EPS1.9919.7325.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Steel #Jindal Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am