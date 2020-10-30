Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,989.79 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,989.79 crore in September 2020 up 0.56% from Rs. 8,939.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 772.42 crore in September 2020 down 157.04% from Rs. 300.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,849.89 crore in September 2020 up 73.52% from Rs. 1,642.38 crore in September 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 189.60 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 113.63% returns over the last 6 months and 68.31% over the last 12 months.