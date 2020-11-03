172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jindal-steel-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-8989-79-crore-up-0-56-y-o-y-2-6056891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:28 AM IST

Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,989.79 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,989.79 crore in September 2020 up 0.56% from Rs. 8,939.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 772.42 crore in September 2020 down 157.04% from Rs. 300.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,849.89 crore in September 2020 up 73.52% from Rs. 1,642.38 crore in September 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 190.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 123.42% returns over the last 6 months and 39.07% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations8,989.799,278.778,939.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8,989.799,278.778,939.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,116.653,373.063,721.16
Purchase of Traded Goods404.99230.58292.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks404.16108.48-362.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost227.69280.09263.58
Depreciation872.87981.811,038.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,134.052,902.563,383.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,829.381,402.19602.57
Other Income147.643.110.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,977.021,405.30603.43
Interest798.131,004.111,030.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,178.89401.19-426.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,178.89401.19-426.62
Tax275.59133.61-27.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities903.30267.58-399.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-1,609.79----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-706.49267.58-399.31
Minority Interest-65.93-84.4898.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-772.42183.10-300.50
Equity Share Capital102.00102.00102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.261.80-2.98
Diluted EPS-8.261.79-2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.261.80-2.98
Diluted EPS-8.261.79-2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Steel #Jindal Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

