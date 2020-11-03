Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,989.79 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,989.79 crore in September 2020 up 0.56% from Rs. 8,939.47 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 772.42 crore in September 2020 down 157.04% from Rs. 300.50 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,849.89 crore in September 2020 up 73.52% from Rs. 1,642.38 crore in September 2019.
Jindal Steel shares closed at 190.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 123.42% returns over the last 6 months and 39.07% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Steel & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,989.79
|9,278.77
|8,939.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,989.79
|9,278.77
|8,939.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,116.65
|3,373.06
|3,721.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|404.99
|230.58
|292.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|404.16
|108.48
|-362.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|227.69
|280.09
|263.58
|Depreciation
|872.87
|981.81
|1,038.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,134.05
|2,902.56
|3,383.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,829.38
|1,402.19
|602.57
|Other Income
|147.64
|3.11
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,977.02
|1,405.30
|603.43
|Interest
|798.13
|1,004.11
|1,030.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,178.89
|401.19
|-426.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,178.89
|401.19
|-426.62
|Tax
|275.59
|133.61
|-27.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|903.30
|267.58
|-399.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1,609.79
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-706.49
|267.58
|-399.31
|Minority Interest
|-65.93
|-84.48
|98.81
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-772.42
|183.10
|-300.50
|Equity Share Capital
|102.00
|102.00
|102.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.26
|1.80
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.26
|1.79
|-2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.26
|1.80
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.26
|1.79
|-2.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am