Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,939.47 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,939.47 crore in September 2019 down 10.45% from Rs. 9,982.25 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 300.50 crore in September 2019 down 187.44% from Rs. 343.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,642.38 crore in September 2019 down 25.63% from Rs. 2,208.29 crore in September 2018.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 134.05 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.76% returns over the last 6 months and -26.71% over the last 12 months.