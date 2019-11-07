Jindal Steel Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,939.47 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,939.47 crore in September 2019 down 10.45% from Rs. 9,982.25 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 300.50 crore in September 2019 down 187.44% from Rs. 343.67 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,642.38 crore in September 2019 down 25.63% from Rs. 2,208.29 crore in September 2018.
Jindal Steel shares closed at 134.70 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.39% returns over the last 6 months and -25.79% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|Jindal Steel & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,939.47
|9,945.58
|9,921.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|60.44
|Total Income From Operations
|8,939.47
|9,945.58
|9,982.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,721.16
|3,718.58
|3,999.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|292.41
|318.47
|279.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-362.37
|45.55
|78.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|263.58
|280.76
|268.57
|Depreciation
|1,038.95
|1,053.57
|1,031.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,383.17
|3,409.16
|3,148.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|602.57
|1,119.49
|1,175.96
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.81
|0.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|603.43
|1,120.30
|1,176.87
|Interest
|1,030.05
|1,109.03
|1,085.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-426.62
|11.27
|91.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|255.46
|P/L Before Tax
|-426.62
|11.27
|346.56
|Tax
|-27.31
|98.67
|67.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-399.31
|-87.40
|279.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-399.31
|-87.40
|279.17
|Minority Interest
|98.81
|96.83
|64.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-300.50
|9.43
|343.67
|Equity Share Capital
|102.00
|101.80
|96.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|0.09
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|0.09
|3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.98
|0.09
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.98
|0.09
|3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
