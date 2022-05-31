 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,339.49 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,339.49 crore in March 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 11,880.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,206.97 crore in March 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 1,968.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,072.62 crore in March 2022 down 42.14% from Rs. 5,310.47 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.30 in March 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 386.95 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -4.97% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,339.49 12,524.86 11,880.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,339.49 12,524.86 11,880.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,592.89 5,323.45 2,593.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 726.21 728.67 184.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 501.02 -619.19 -218.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 177.63 250.29 219.25
Depreciation 271.54 613.39 846.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,271.54 3,531.46 3,814.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,798.66 2,696.79 4,440.66
Other Income 2.42 10.49 22.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,801.08 2,707.28 4,463.64
Interest 373.48 471.78 642.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,427.60 2,235.50 3,820.67
Exceptional Items -406.24 -- -969.04
P/L Before Tax 2,021.36 2,235.50 2,851.63
Tax 494.11 613.82 951.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,527.25 1,621.68 1,900.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 679.93 244.42 238.77
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,207.18 1,866.10 2,139.28
Minority Interest -- -- -171.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.21 -0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,206.97 1,866.08 1,968.23
Equity Share Capital 101.07 102.01 102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.81 15.85 19.30
Diluted EPS 14.81 15.85 19.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.81 15.85 19.30
Diluted EPS 14.81 15.85 19.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

