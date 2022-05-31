Jindal Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,339.49 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,339.49 crore in March 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 11,880.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,206.97 crore in March 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 1,968.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,072.62 crore in March 2022 down 42.14% from Rs. 5,310.47 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.30 in March 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 386.95 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -4.97% over the last 12 months.