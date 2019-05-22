Jindal Steel Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,158.95 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,158.95 crore in March 2019 up 18.14% from Rs. 8,598.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,145.79 crore in March 2019 down 405.26% from Rs. 424.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,844.72 crore in March 2019 down 13.68% from Rs. 2,137.02 crore in March 2018.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 163.35 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.39% returns over the last 6 months and -31.89% over the last 12 months.