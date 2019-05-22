Jindal Steel Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,158.95 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,158.95 crore in March 2019 up 18.14% from Rs. 8,598.77 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,145.79 crore in March 2019 down 405.26% from Rs. 424.69 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,844.72 crore in March 2019 down 13.68% from Rs. 2,137.02 crore in March 2018.
Jindal Steel shares closed at 163.35 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.39% returns over the last 6 months and -31.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Steel & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,094.19
|9,434.98
|8,522.79
|Other Operating Income
|64.76
|130.61
|75.98
|Total Income From Operations
|10,158.95
|9,565.59
|8,598.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,680.21
|3,855.98
|2,992.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|489.08
|276.59
|78.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|175.67
|-371.37
|-50.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|278.70
|279.52
|237.70
|Depreciation
|2,373.31
|1,035.68
|959.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,690.57
|3,447.96
|3,203.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-528.59
|1,041.23
|1,176.59
|Other Income
|--
|14.77
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-528.59
|1,056.00
|1,177.10
|Interest
|1,163.07
|1,042.40
|1,071.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,691.66
|13.60
|105.71
|Exceptional Items
|-1,733.86
|--
|-437.64
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,425.52
|13.60
|-331.93
|Tax
|-712.18
|100.84
|94.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,713.34
|-87.24
|-426.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,713.34
|-87.24
|-426.35
|Minority Interest
|567.55
|63.19
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|1.66
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,145.79
|-24.05
|-424.69
|Equity Share Capital
|96.79
|96.79
|96.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.17
|-0.25
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-22.17
|-0.25
|-3.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.17
|-0.25
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-22.17
|-0.25
|-3.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited