    Jindal Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,588.34 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,588.34 crore in June 2023 down 3.5% from Rs. 13,045.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,686.94 crore in June 2023 down 15.36% from Rs. 1,992.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,683.33 crore in June 2023 down 22.5% from Rs. 3,462.50 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.73 in June 2022.

    Jindal Steel shares closed at 676.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.54% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Steel & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,588.3413,691.9313,045.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,588.3413,691.9313,045.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,213.856,168.296,671.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods709.87601.07451.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-550.2645.10-1,776.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost291.86292.27261.44
    Depreciation587.50872.88596.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,294.984,397.923,999.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,040.541,314.402,842.57
    Other Income55.2915.7623.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,095.831,330.162,866.33
    Interest329.11371.17363.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,766.72958.992,502.53
    Exceptional Items---153.4760.90
    P/L Before Tax1,766.72805.522,563.43
    Tax74.75339.83573.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,691.97465.691,990.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----780.88
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,691.97465.692,770.92
    Minority Interest-4.86-3.10-777.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.17-0.03-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,686.94462.561,992.99
    Equity Share Capital100.50100.50100.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.794.6019.73
    Diluted EPS16.794.6019.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.794.6019.73
    Diluted EPS16.794.6019.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

