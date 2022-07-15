 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,045.41 crore, up 22.96% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,045.41 crore in June 2022 up 22.96% from Rs. 10,609.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,992.99 crore in June 2022 up 4727.98% from Rs. 41.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,462.50 crore in June 2022 down 24.28% from Rs. 4,572.62 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 19.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 361.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,045.41 14,339.49 10,609.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,045.41 14,339.49 10,609.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,671.63 5,592.89 3,358.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 451.03 726.21 489.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,776.46 501.02 -951.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 261.44 177.63 221.84
Depreciation 596.17 271.54 602.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,999.03 4,271.54 2,951.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,842.57 2,798.66 3,936.71
Other Income 23.76 2.42 33.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,866.33 2,801.08 3,970.38
Interest 363.80 373.48 560.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,502.53 2,427.60 3,409.62
Exceptional Items 60.90 -406.24 --
P/L Before Tax 2,563.43 2,021.36 3,409.62
Tax 573.39 494.11 893.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,990.04 1,527.25 2,515.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 780.88 679.93 -2,501.46
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,770.92 2,207.18 14.25
Minority Interest -777.89 -- 27.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.21 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,992.99 2,206.97 41.28
Equity Share Capital 100.50 101.07 102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.73 14.81 0.40
Diluted EPS 19.73 14.81 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.57 14.81 0.40
Diluted EPS 19.73 14.81 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
