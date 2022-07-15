Jindal Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,045.41 crore, up 22.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,045.41 crore in June 2022 up 22.96% from Rs. 10,609.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,992.99 crore in June 2022 up 4727.98% from Rs. 41.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,462.50 crore in June 2022 down 24.28% from Rs. 4,572.62 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 19.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2021.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 361.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.