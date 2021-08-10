Jindal Steel Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,609.50 crore, up 14.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,609.50 crore in June 2021 up 14.34% from Rs. 9,278.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.28 crore in June 2021 down 77.45% from Rs. 183.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,572.62 crore in June 2021 up 91.55% from Rs. 2,387.11 crore in June 2020.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2020.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 418.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.26% returns over the last 6 months and 107.42% over the last 12 months.