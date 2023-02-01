 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,452.44 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 12,452.44 crore in December 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 12,524.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 518.67 crore in December 2022 down 72.21% from Rs. 1,866.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,394.55 crore in December 2022 down 27.89% from Rs. 3,320.67 crore in December 2021.
Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.85 in December 2021. Jindal Steel shares closed at 583.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.28% returns over the last 6 months and 51.18% over the last 12 months.
Jindal Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12,452.4413,521.4012,524.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12,452.4413,521.4012,524.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,955.574,592.825,323.45
Purchase of Traded Goods719.10682.75728.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks131.581,455.17-619.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost296.82283.73250.29
Depreciation607.65614.26613.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,971.884,575.563,531.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,769.841,317.112,696.79
Other Income17.060.4810.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,786.901,317.592,707.28
Interest346.12364.81471.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,440.78952.782,235.50
Exceptional Items-378.39-898.49--
P/L Before Tax1,062.3954.292,235.50
Tax544.06-165.00613.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities518.33219.291,621.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----244.42
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period518.33219.291,866.10
Minority Interest0.40-19.56--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06-0.02-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates518.67199.711,866.08
Equity Share Capital100.50100.50102.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.161.9915.85
Diluted EPS5.161.9915.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.161.9915.85
Diluted EPS5.161.9915.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Steel #Jindal Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm