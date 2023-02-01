Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,452.44 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12,452.44 13,521.40 12,524.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12,452.44 13,521.40 12,524.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4,955.57 4,592.82 5,323.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 719.10 682.75 728.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 131.58 1,455.17 -619.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 296.82 283.73 250.29 Depreciation 607.65 614.26 613.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,971.88 4,575.56 3,531.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,769.84 1,317.11 2,696.79 Other Income 17.06 0.48 10.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,786.90 1,317.59 2,707.28 Interest 346.12 364.81 471.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,440.78 952.78 2,235.50 Exceptional Items -378.39 -898.49 -- P/L Before Tax 1,062.39 54.29 2,235.50 Tax 544.06 -165.00 613.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 518.33 219.29 1,621.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 244.42 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 518.33 219.29 1,866.10 Minority Interest 0.40 -19.56 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -0.02 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 518.67 199.71 1,866.08 Equity Share Capital 100.50 100.50 102.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.16 1.99 15.85 Diluted EPS 5.16 1.99 15.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.16 1.99 15.85 Diluted EPS 5.16 1.99 15.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited