Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,452.44 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 12,452.44 crore in December 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 12,524.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 518.67 crore in December 2022 down 72.21% from Rs. 1,866.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,394.55 crore in December 2022 down 27.89% from Rs. 3,320.67 crore in December 2021.
Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.85 in December 2021.
|Jindal Steel shares closed at 583.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.28% returns over the last 6 months and 51.18% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Steel & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,452.44
|13,521.40
|12,524.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,452.44
|13,521.40
|12,524.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,955.57
|4,592.82
|5,323.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|719.10
|682.75
|728.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|131.58
|1,455.17
|-619.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|296.82
|283.73
|250.29
|Depreciation
|607.65
|614.26
|613.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,971.88
|4,575.56
|3,531.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,769.84
|1,317.11
|2,696.79
|Other Income
|17.06
|0.48
|10.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,786.90
|1,317.59
|2,707.28
|Interest
|346.12
|364.81
|471.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,440.78
|952.78
|2,235.50
|Exceptional Items
|-378.39
|-898.49
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,062.39
|54.29
|2,235.50
|Tax
|544.06
|-165.00
|613.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|518.33
|219.29
|1,621.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|244.42
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|518.33
|219.29
|1,866.10
|Minority Interest
|0.40
|-19.56
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|518.67
|199.71
|1,866.08
|Equity Share Capital
|100.50
|100.50
|102.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.16
|1.99
|15.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.16
|1.99
|15.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.16
|1.99
|15.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.16
|1.99
|15.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
