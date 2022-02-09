Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,524.86 crore, up 18.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,524.86 crore in December 2021 up 18.9% from Rs. 10,533.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,866.08 crore in December 2021 down 17.23% from Rs. 2,254.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,320.67 crore in December 2021 down 28.09% from Rs. 4,617.60 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 22.10 in December 2020.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 422.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)