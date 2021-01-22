Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,533.51 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,533.51 crore in December 2020 up 13.27% from Rs. 9,299.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,254.66 crore in December 2020 up 1105.29% from Rs. 224.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,617.60 crore in December 2020 up 153.78% from Rs. 1,819.56 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 22.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2019.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 301.10 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.59% returns over the last 6 months and 62.06% over the last 12 months.