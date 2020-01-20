Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,299.78 crore, down 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,299.78 crore in December 2019 down 2.78% from Rs. 9,565.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 224.28 crore in December 2019 down 832.56% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,819.56 crore in December 2019 down 13.01% from Rs. 2,091.68 crore in December 2018.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 176.95 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 21.16% over the last 12 months.