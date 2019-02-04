Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,565.59 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,565.59 crore in December 2018 up 36.8% from Rs. 6,992.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2018 up 91.18% from Rs. 272.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,091.68 crore in December 2018 up 30.12% from Rs. 1,607.54 crore in December 2017.

Jindal Steel shares closed at 129.70 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and -51.23% over the last 12 months.