Jindal Steel Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,565.59 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 9,565.59 crore in December 2018 up 36.8% from Rs. 6,992.56 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2018 up 91.18% from Rs. 272.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,091.68 crore in December 2018 up 30.12% from Rs. 1,607.54 crore in December 2017.
Jindal Steel shares closed at 129.70 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and -51.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Steel & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,434.98
|9,921.81
|6,903.79
|Other Operating Income
|130.61
|60.44
|88.77
|Total Income From Operations
|9,565.59
|9,982.25
|6,992.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,855.98
|3,999.37
|2,216.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|276.59
|279.63
|54.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-371.37
|78.45
|84.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|279.52
|268.57
|241.31
|Depreciation
|1,035.68
|1,031.42
|963.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,447.96
|3,148.85
|2,788.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,041.23
|1,175.96
|643.26
|Other Income
|14.77
|0.91
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,056.00
|1,176.87
|644.30
|Interest
|1,042.40
|1,085.77
|966.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.60
|91.10
|-322.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|255.46
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.60
|346.56
|-322.66
|Tax
|100.84
|67.39
|-45.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-87.24
|279.17
|-276.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-87.24
|279.17
|-276.99
|Minority Interest
|63.19
|64.50
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|4.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.05
|343.67
|-272.73
|Equity Share Capital
|96.79
|96.79
|91.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|3.55
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|3.23
|-2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|3.55
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|3.23
|-2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited