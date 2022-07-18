Jindal Steel and Power: Earnings face pressure in September quarter

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) benefited from better realisations during the June quarter of FY23, while sales volumes were lower quarter on quarter (QoQ), impacting net revenues. According to the management, higher realisation was due to better-than-expected pricing in value-added products and delivery of June export orders at the price agreed earlier. (image) The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was higher QoQ, although the increase in realisation was partly offset by higher coking coal prices and...