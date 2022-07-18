English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Steel and Power: Earnings face pressure in September quarter

    Investors having interest in JSPL need to watch out for its export volumes, debt reduction plans

    Nandish Shah
    July 18, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
    Jindal Steel and Power: Earnings face pressure in September quarter

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) benefited from better realisations during the June quarter of FY23, while sales volumes were lower quarter on quarter (QoQ), impacting net revenues. According to the management, higher realisation was due to better-than-expected pricing in value-added products and delivery of June export orders at the price agreed earlier. (image) The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was higher QoQ, although the increase in realisation was partly offset by higher coking coal prices and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Strong dollar wreaks havoc

      Jul 15, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A strong infra play, rupee ripple effect, Monsoon Watch, a market beating formula and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Hoping for a recession in the West

      Jul 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      It could just be what the doctor ordered, as recessionary conditions in the US will cool down oil prices, spelling better times for the Indian economy

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers