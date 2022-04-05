Jindal Steel and Power: Are all positives priced in?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL; CMP: Rs 548; Market capitalisation: Rs 55,860 crore) has touched a 52-week high when all other steel stocks have corrected by 6-30 percent. This outperformance in the stock price stems from higher volumes, debt reduction and higher raw material sourcing through captive mines. JSPL has secured 100 percent of its requirement for thermal coal over the past one week. According to press reports, JSPL has been awarded three thermal coal blocks -- Utkal B1, B2...