    Jindal Steel and Power: Are all positives priced in?

    JSPL is in a sweet spot, with debt falling, higher capacity coming on stream and use of captive raw material increasing

    Nandish Shah
    April 05, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL; CMP: Rs 548; Market capitalisation: Rs 55,860 crore) has touched a 52-week high when all other steel stocks have corrected by 6-30 percent. This outperformance in the stock price stems from higher volumes, debt reduction and higher raw material sourcing through captive mines. JSPL has secured 100 percent of its requirement for thermal coal over the past one week. According to press reports, JSPL has been awarded three thermal coal blocks -- Utkal B1, B2...

