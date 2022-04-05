Jindal Steel and Power: Are all positives priced in?

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL; CMP: Rs 548; Market capitalisation: Rs 55,860 crore) has touched a 52-week high when all other steel stocks have corrected by 6-30 percent. This outperformance in the stock price stems from higher volumes, debt reduction and higher raw material sourcing through captive mines. JSPL has secured 100 percent of its requirement for thermal coal over the past one week. According to press reports, JSPL has been awarded three thermal coal blocks -- Utkal B1, B2...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank is an idea whose time had come
Apr 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A stock not to miss, RBI’s litmus test, life after K-shaped recovery, Sri Lanka on the brink, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Mind the gap: The US has serious challengers
Apr 2, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
The interval between a dying old order and the emergence of a new one is riddled with minefieldsRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers