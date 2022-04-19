 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Stainless Q4 PAT seen up 55% YoY to Rs. 453 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 19, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 55 percent Y-o-Y (up 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,056 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Jindal Stainless to report net profit at Rs. 453 crore up 55% year-on-year (up 3% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 48 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 804 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

